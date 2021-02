Former Richland County Councilwoman Thelma Tillis passes away

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County is mourning the loss of one of its leaders. On Wednesday, county officials announced the passing of former Councilwoman Thelma Tillis. Council Chair Paul Livingston says Tillis died on January 31.

Councilwoman Tillis represented constituents of District 3 on the Richland County Council from 1998-2004.

She was 81-years-old.