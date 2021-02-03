Lexington Police investigating several vandalism incidents at East Towne Centre

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department says they are investigating several vandalism incidents at the East Towne Centre on Sunset Boulevard. Police say the incidents occurred on January 23.

While there are no photos of the damage, police say several businesses were damaged when someone shot BBs at the windows. Officials say the cost to replace these is over $1,500.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262.