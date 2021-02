UofSC creates project to document the experiences of residents during the Black Lives Matter movement

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina is documenting the experiences of residents during the expansion of the Black Lives Matter movement that took place over the summer. All state residents 18 years of age and older as well as students at state colleges are encouraged to take part.

You can share your story by visiting digital.library.sc.edu/exhibits/sc-blm/.