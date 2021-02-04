Daniel Rickenmann to run for mayor

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia City Council Member Daniel Rickenmann tells ABC Columbia News he is planning on running for Mayor.

Rickenmann currently represents Columbia’s fourth district.

He says he is running to foster investment opportunities to create continued growth.

Rickenmann has served on the council for a total of 12 years over two different stints.

According to the city’s web site Mr. Rickenmann was an owner and partner of several restaurants in the City of Columbia, including Birds on a Wire, MoMo’s Bistro, Yo Burrito among others. Today, he works as a business consultant.

Current Mayor Steve Benjamin announced he would not seek a fourth term Thursday.

The mayoral election will be November 2nd, 2021.