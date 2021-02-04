DHEC: Rabid raccoon found in Newberry County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, a rabid raccoon was discovered in Newberry County. Authorities say the animal was discovered near Houston Road by Hawleek Creek in Prosperity.

Officials say the raccoon was brought to DHEC’s lab for testing on February 1, and it was confirmed to have rabies on February 2.

DHEC says 11 stray cats were potentially exposed and will be euthanized out of caution. No human exposures are known at this time. “If you think you have been exposed to the rabies virus through a bite, scratch, or the saliva (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) of a possibly infected animal, immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “Be sure to get medical attention and report the incident to DHEC.”

If you believe your pet has been exposed to a rabid animal, DHEC urges you to contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Columbia office at 803-896-0620 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday). To report a bite or exposure after these hours, call the DHEC after-hours service number at 888-847-0902.