Gilbert man accused of threatening a former assistant U.S. attorney and her family

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr., a Gilbert man is accused of threatening a former assistant U.S. attorney, her family and associates. Officials say James Patrick Giannakos, Jr. made threats to the former assistant U.S. attorney following media reports that the government used information from Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, to prosecute approximately 13 individuals.

According to reports, Giannakos left a voicemail for the former assistant U.S. attorney that said, in part “if anything happens to Mr. Enrique Tarrio, the same thing will happen to you and your family… If anything happens to him, I promise you and your associates will pay for it.”

Officials say six other messages from the same phone number were left on the on the answering machines of several offices of the firm the former assistant U.S. attorney currently works for. Authorities say these messages stated, in part “if anything happens to Mr. Tarrio or his family, the same thing will happen to you and your associates. Be safe.” Another message allegedly included, “if anything happens to Enrique Tarrio… [the former Assistant United States Attorney’s] family is in danger and so are you.”

“Those who seek violent retribution on prosecutors, former prosecutors, other law enforcement officials and individuals who assist law enforcement will be held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy.

Authorities say Giannakos has been charged with transmitting in interstate commerce any communication containing a threat to injure the person of another.