Tip helps Columbia police arrest burglary suspect

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –Columbia Police have arrested a man accused of breaking into a Saluda Avenue home last week. Columbia police say 52 year old Clarence Sims was wanted for breaking into the Five Points residence January 27th and stealing a prescription bottle from the home.

Authorities say the person who lived in the home was inside at the time of the incident and according to police found Sims inside his bedroom before chasing him out of the house with a baseball bat.

Wednesday night, Columbia police say they received a tip from one of their Five Points ‘Clean & Safe’ Team members after they spotted Sims in the Entertainment district. Columbia Police were able to take Sims into custody. He now faces Burglary in the First Degree and Petit Larceny charges.

Officials say Sims had just been released from jail in December after he was convicted in a 2018 Burglary and Grand Larceny investigation.