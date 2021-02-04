West Columbia Police arrest two in connection with business vandalisms, looking for third

1/3 BOLEN, TITUS WILLIAM Titus William Bolen Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

2/3 LOYD, TYLER CHASE Tyler Chase Loyd Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

3/3 Brandon Tyler Driggers Brandon Tyler Driggers Courtesy: West Columbia Police Department





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The West Columbia Police Department says they arrested two individuals in connection with a spree of business vandalism incidents. Authorities say approximately 30 businesses had their windows damaged.

Investigators say 23-year-old Tyler Chase Ashton Loyd and 25-year-old Titus William Bolen have been arrested and each charged with four counts of criminal conspiracy and 27 counts of malicious injury to property. They are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Authorities say 22-year-old Brandon Tyler Driggers is also responsible for the incidents, and he has active warrants for his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or submit a tip online at crimesc.com.