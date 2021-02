Columbia City Councilwoman Tameika Devine formally announces mayoral run

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Friday, City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine announced she will be running for mayor of Columbia. In addition to Devine’s numerous civic achievements, she is also a founding partner in the law firm of Jabber & Isaac.

Devine is the first African American female to serve on City Council, and the first African American to be elected at large in 2002.

The mayoral election will be November 2.