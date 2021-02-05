Richland County Coroner identifies victim from fatal shooting Thursday evening

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the identity of the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday evening. The coroner says 19-year-old Raeneshia A. Nixon of Columbia died after a shooting that occurred on Westbridge Road. Officials say they believe the shooting happened on Westbridge Road, and the victim crashed their car on Charleswood Drive.

The shooting remains under investigation.