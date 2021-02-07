Grab that mask- City of Columbia extends face mask ordinance

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Grab that mask if you are headed downtown Columbia.

Columbia City Council members extended the city’s mask ordinance for another 61 days. The group met virtually earlier this week, where the Coronavirus remained a top priority.

After hearing from emergency management officials, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin again urged residents to get the vaccine as soon as possible. City leaders continue to urge everyone to wear masks and social distance.