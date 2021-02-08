Fairfield deputies search for two suspects accused of killing missing man

1/2 (Courtesy: Fairfield Co. Sheriff's Office) Osman Shabazz, Jr.

2/2 (Courtesy: Fairfield Co. Sheriff's Office) Sylvia Bacon Scott



FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find two suspect accused of killing a missing man.

Authorities say Osman Shabazz, Jr. and Sylvia Bacon-Scott are wanted for the murder of Gabriel Brisbon, who was recently reported missing.

According to investigators, both suspects are believed to be driving a spray painted black 2000 Nissan Maxima with SC tag SXM 877.

Deputies say Shabazz & Bacon-Scott both have a 5 month old child with them.

Both suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you know where they are, call the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.