Lexington Two looking for substitute teachers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with Lexington School District Two say the district is looking to hire substitute teachers. The district is looking to fill both daily and long-term substitute positions.

According to the district, substitutes work on an “as needed” basis and can choose when and where they want to work through the district’s online scheduling system. Officials say substitutes have access to a range of benefits including medical, dental and vision insurance, 401K investments and raining opportunities. Additionally, the district says substitute teachers who work 10 or more days in February will be entered in a raffle to win $50 gift cards.

Minimum requirements to be a substitute in Lexington Two include a minimum GED/high school diploma, a background check and TB test.

Those interested in being a substitute teacher with Lexington Two can apply at jobs.willsubplus.com/jobs?districtIds=411.