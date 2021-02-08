Nephron, Dominion energy teaming up to launch drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine site in West Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation say they are teaming up with Dominion Energy to launch a new drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site in West Columbia.

“I am so proud to be a part of a powerful private sector partnership that is going to have an immediate impact on the community, region and state we all love so much,” said Nephron CEO Lou Kennedy. “When I called Keller Kissam from Dominion, he did not hesitate to embrace the opportunity to provide anything they could to help. Partnerships like this are going to make our entire nation stronger on the other side of the pandemic.”

Officials say the drive-thru site is located at Dominion Energy property off of Exit 2 on I-77. Dominion is providing the site as well as power to keep it running while registered nurses and pharmacists with Nephron will administer the vaccines.

Nephron says COVID-19 testing will also be available at the site, with results typically ready within 24-48 hours.

Officials say Stay Alert Safety Services, County of Lexington Public Works and Emergency Services Departments, Town of Lexington and Optec Digital Displays are also assisting with the site.

Those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, can get information about scheduling an appointment through DHEC’s website.