Sam Johnson announces he is running for mayor of Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– After Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin announced he will not seek re-election, one of his former special assistants says he’ll be running for the office. Sam Johnson made the announcement Monday morning.

From the pandemic to public safety, affordable housing to job creation, our families are facing real challenges. They shouldn’t have to do it alone. I’m Sam Johnson and I’m running for mayor because I believe in Columbia – not just who we are, but who we can be. pic.twitter.com/Ecetzg8Tve — Sam Johnson (@SamPJohnson) February 8, 2021

Columbia Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine as well as Council Member Daniel Rickenmann have also said they will run for mayor in the next election.