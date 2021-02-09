Sumter County deputies arrest man accussed of domestic violence

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Sunday, deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a man accused of domestic violence. On June 13, deputies say 21-year-old Jarquis Dinkins hit the female victim in the face with an open hand while she was holding a 1-year-old child. Officials say Dinkins also threatened to shoot both the victim and the child. Authorities say the incident occurred on New Hope Church Road.

According to deputies, Dinkins was charged with domestic violence, second degree.