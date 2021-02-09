Sumter County deputies arrest man accussed of domestic violence

Mike Olson,
Dinkins Jarquis

Jarquis Dinkins
Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Sunday, deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a man accused of domestic violence. On June 13, deputies say 21-year-old Jarquis Dinkins hit the female victim in the face with an open hand while she was holding a 1-year-old child. Officials say Dinkins also threatened to shoot both the victim and the child. Authorities say the incident occurred on New Hope Church Road.

According to deputies, Dinkins was charged with domestic violence, second degree.

Categories: Local News, Sumter
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts