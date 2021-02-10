AP: S. Carolina Senate OKs moving teachers up in vaccine line

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina Senate has voted unanimously in favor of a proposal to make teachers eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. Tuesday’s resolution would put educators and daycare staff in Phase 1A of the state’s vaccine plan along with seniors and health care workers. It also would require all schools to offer in-person classes five days a week after spring break. Teacher groups say educators must get vaccinated soon because already low staffing levels in schools are being exacerbated by the pandemic. Gov. Henry McMaster has said he would oppose plans to delay vaccination appointments for seniors because they are more likely to die from the virus.