Authorities looking to identify the man who abducted a two-year-old girl in Cayce

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Authorities say they are searching for the man who stole a car and abducted a 2-year-old at the Quality Inn on Charleston Highway Tuesday night. Officials say the child and her puppy were found unharmed in the stolen vehicle near Happytown Road and Fallaw Road in the Gaston area at approximately 12:04 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who abducted the child and dog. The suspect’s photo is shown below.

Anyone with information is asked to call 803-794-0456.

