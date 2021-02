CFD responds to house fire on Formosa Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, crews with the Columbia Fire Department say they responded to a house fire on the 6700 block of Formosa Drive. Officials say flames from the first floor worked their way to the attic.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday #CRFD1stShift crews responded to the 6700 block of Formosa Drive for a house fire. Heavy fire was coming from the first floor and worked its way up to the attic. No one was found inside the home & there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/IcrK7tKVUR — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) February 10, 2021

No injuries have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.