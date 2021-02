Columbia faith leaders say they’ve raised over $250,000 to take on hunger in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday, Columbia faith leaders gathered to give updates on how much money has been donated to take on hunger in South Carolina. It’s part of the “South Carolina Million Dollar Challenge” to benefit the Souper Bowl of Caring.

The campaign kicked off on Super Bowl Sunday and will continue through Sunday, February 28.

Officials say just since Sunday, they’ve already raised more than $250,000.