Lexington Co. man dies after shooting a woman before turning the gun on himself

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a man who shot himself after shooting a woman, is dead. Authorities say the incident happened Wednesday morning.

“Investigators have determined the man abducted the woman from a medical office in Lexington before forcing her to drive to some woods at the end of Adams Terrace Court in Dixiana,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The woman made her way to a nearby home to ask for help after she was shot.”

Authorities say the woman, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was transported for medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery. Officials say the man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

“Although we’re still looking into the nature of their relationship in recent weeks, we know they have been a couple in the past and have a child together,” Koon said. “This was not a random crime.”

The investigation is ongoing.