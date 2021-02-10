SkillsUSA students donate 450 bagged lunches to the Ronald McDonald House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Students from the SkillsUSA Center for Advanced Technical Studies donated 450 bagged lunches to the Pack-a-Smile program at the Ronald McDonald House Wednesday. The lunches include non-perishable items like granola bars, fruit cups, cookies and an entrée.

The program offers meals to families with a child in the hospital, with no cost to the families.

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industries working together to help students become career ready.