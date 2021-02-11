A letter sent to CDC requests they ‘evaluate vaccines effectiveness’ for long term care residents

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- The American Health Care Association (AHCA) and National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) pen a letter to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) asking for them to take a closer look at how effective the COVID-19 vaccines are for those in long term care facilities.

AHCA and NCAL say they represent 14,000 various nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout the country that helps care for an estimated five million each year. Officials say now that they are seeing millions of their residents and staff begin the vaccination process they are hoping that they will see an improvement in the quality of life for their residents. Many who are among the most vulnerable to coronavirus officials say is due in part to their age, and underlying health conditions.

They are asking the CDC to give a more in depth look at how well the vaccines work for their residents when it comes to reducing the spread of COVID-19 as well as how well it reduces morbidity and mortality. Both groups say clinical trial that were conducted prior to the vaccine process it did not include any participants from Long Term Care facilities.

Since most of the residents housed there have not been able to see their loved ones, or participate in social activities on the grounds in more than a year because of coronavirus, and they hope the CDC can give them a better idea of what the vaccines’ impact is on transmission before they begin making decisions about how and when to update policies. Officials say the inability to see family, friends and live in a state of isolation is worrisome and they believe could be impacting their health and well being.

The only way they say that can change is with a expanded explanation of current guidance and what might be needed in order to update the way they operate. President, CEO Mark Parkinson says the sooner they get some of this data back, the faster and safer they will be able to help their residents resume some sense of normalcy in their lives.

You can click here to see the letter in its entirety