COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Veterans Affairs is teaming up with the University of South Carolina to host a mass vaccination clinic on President’s Day.

It will be at the Colonial Life Arena at 801 Lincoln Street and runs from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s for enrolled veterans aged 65 and older.

Appointments are required to receive a vaccine.

The Columbia VA says you need to call their vaccine hotline at 1-803-776-4000, press 1 and then dial the extension 2873 (CURE) to schedule an appointment.

The hotline hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information on getting the vaccine and finding a place to park, visit Columbia VA’s website.