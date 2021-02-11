Lexington Co. Coroner releases identity of teen victim from fatal collision on Hwy 6 last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has released the identity of a teen who died several days after a vehicle collision on the 3800 block of South Carolina Highway 6. Officials say the collision occurred near the intersection of Edmund Highway at approximately 7:20 p.m on February 5.

The coroner says 15-year-old Dillan Alexander Roldan, of Pelion, was transported to a local hospital following the accident and later died on February 10. Authorities say Roldan was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.