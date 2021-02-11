Lexington Police looking for suspect accussed of vandalizing several businesses on Sunday

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is looking for an individual accussed of vandalizing several businesses on Sunday. Police say the individual pictured below spray painted over several security cameras before kicking in a rear door of a business on Bickley Road on February 7.

Lpd Bickley Rd Vandal

Vandalism suspect
Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

Police say the individual vandalized several businesses, stole tools and furniture items valued at more than $2,500. Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect are asked to call Detective Voravudhi at 803-358-1514.

