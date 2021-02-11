Sumter man accussed of pulling a woman out of her car and driving off in it

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody, accussed of stealing a woman’s car, purse and cellphone. Authorities say 40-year-old Michael Anthony Hernandez Jr. grabbed the victim’s arm, pulled her out of the car, throwing her to the ground, took her cell phone and drove off in her car which still had her purse inside.

Investigators say the incident occurred in the 4200 block of Broad Street on January 29.

Authorities say Hernandez is in custody at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he has been charged with carjacking.