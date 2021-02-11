Sumter PD: Man faces several charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Sumter Police Department, a man faces several charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Police say 26-year-old Dominique Robert Weston was charged with criminal sexual conduct third degree, attempted lewd act with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor second degree and sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.

Police say they were called to a residence on Tuesday, after a witness saw inappropriate content on Weston’s cell phone. Investigators say the content included the suspect and children, including a child under the age of six.

Officials say Weston is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and investigators are attempting to find out if there are any more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.