Sumter Police searching for missing 26-year-old man

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Police say 26-year-old Roshaan Wesley, of Oakland Avenue, was last seen walking towards Purdy Street shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Authorities describe Wesley as 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. Officials say he was wearing a black hoodie and black track pants.

Anyone with information as to where Wesley may be is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 893-436-2700.