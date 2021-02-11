Veterans Affairs, U of SC to hold vaccination event

The event will be held Monday at Colonial Life Arena from 7:30am through 4pm

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Monday February 15th, the Veterans Affairs along with the University of South Carolina plan to hold vaccination event for veterans.

This is a one day event that will take place at Colonial Life Arena from 7:30 AM through 4 PM for veterans ages 65 and older.

In order to take part in the event you must make an appointment ahead of time. Veterans who are not enrolled can learn about eligibility, and those who qualify, may apply for enrollment. or if you would like to apply click here for enrollment.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says there goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to all Veterans who are enrolled and eligible to receive VA health care.