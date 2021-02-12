Clarendon Co. family offering $1,000 for info leading to an arrest for their loved one’s murder

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The family of a Clarendon County man is offering a reward to anyone who can help solve their loved one’s murder. According to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, the family of Corey McFadden is offering a $1,000 for information leading to the arrest in his death.

In February of last year, deputies say McFadden was found shot and killed at a property near his home. His friends reported him missing when he did not show up for his birthday party.