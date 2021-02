Fairfield Co. Sheriff: Murder suspects arrested, accused of killing man previously reported missing.

1/2 (Courtesy: Fairfield Co. Sheriff's Office) Osman Shabazz, Jr.

2/2 (Courtesy: Fairfield Co. Sheriff's Office) Sylvia Bacon Scott



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, two suspects are in custody, accused of murdering a man previously reported missing. The sheriff’s office says Osman Shabazz, Jr. and Sylvia Bacon-Scott were arrested in Columbia and will be held at the Fairfield County Detention Center.

The two are suspects in the murder of Gabriel Brisbon.