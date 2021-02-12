Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley criticizes Trump for role in Capitol riots

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is criticizing former President Trump for the Capitol riots.

In a politico interview, Haley condemned Trump for his role in the riots. She told Politico that Trump “let us down” and “we shouldn’t have followed him and we shouldn’t have listened to him.” She compared the violence on January 6 to the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

Congressman Jim Clyburn weighed in on her comments.

Haley said trying to impeach trump was a “waste of time.” When asked how he will be held accountable, she believed that he would be isolated, his business would suffer and he would lose political viability.