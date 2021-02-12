RCSD looking for man wanted for several attempted murders and weapons charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are looking for a man wanted for four attempted murder charges and four weapon law violations. During an argument with residents at an apartment complex on the 1700 block of S. Beltline boulevard, deputies say 33-year-old Gabriel Jerrod Legette retrieved a firearm and fired multiple shots at the apartment building before fleeing the scene.

Authorities say Legette may be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Legette or the incident is asked to call 911 or submit a tip online at crimesc.com.