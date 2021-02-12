Three Hopkins men charged with stealing guns and a computer from vehicles

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says they have three men in custody who are accused of stealing guns and a computer from unlocked cars at a local subdivision. Just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning, police say they were called to the area when a residence said they saw three individuals jump over a fence of a nearby home in the Foxtrot subdivision.

Police say they spotted a vehicle speed out of the subdivision and turn into another one. Officers say they placed the men in custody and found masks and gloves, along with a computer and several firearms in their possession. Officers also say they found several items strewn throughout yards.

According to officials, Johnathan Marquel Myers, 19, Bernard Denell Simons, 20, and Tyler Louis Singleton, 21, are each charged with four counts breaking and entering automobile. Police say Simons also faces a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol. The three men are currently being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Sumter Police remind residents that they should not keep firearms stored in their cars and they should always make sure their vehicles are locked.