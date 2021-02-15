AP: Michelin partners with African American museum in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The International African American Museum will not just have a building in Charleston but also a traveling exhibition thanks to financial help from an international tire maker with a huge South Carolina presence. The museum says Michelin North America will help pay for the program, which will also include a curriculum designed for students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Michelin’s gift will also pay for an exhibit at the International African American Museum in Charleston that focuses on how freedom for people depends on mobility. The International African American Museum is under construction at the site where many African American slaves first set foot on American soil in downtown Charleston and should open in 2022.