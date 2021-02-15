Camden HS student dies after vehicle crash on White Pond Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in an early morning accident in Kershaw County Monday. Around 1 a.m., investigators say 18-year-old Shydais Lyquell Tucker was driving a 2006 Pontiac G-6 ran, when it ran off of White Pond Road and hit a tree. Authorities say Tucker was taken to Prisma Health Richland where he was pronounced dead hours later. Investigators say Tucker was a student at Camden High School.

Troopers say the driver was wearing a seatbelt.