Columbia City Council to discuss increasing fines for repeat mask offenders

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Repeat mask offenders in Columbia could face fines of up to $500. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Columbia City Council members will consider an amendment to the city’s mask mandate that would include increasing fines for those not wearing masks in public.

A first offense would be $100, second offenses would be $200 and beyond that, offenders would face a fine of $500.

The City Council will meet virtually Tuesday afternoon.