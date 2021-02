Columbia Mayor Steve Banjamin to deliver final State of the City address Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin will deliver his final State of the City address Tuesday. The virtual address will take place Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

Earlier this month, Mayor Benjamin announced he would not seek re-election following his decade in office.

