CPD on scene at InTowne Suites where a man refuses to leave his room

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they are on the scene with negotiators at InTowne Suites on Columbiana Drive, where a man refuses to leave his hotel room. Authorities say hotel management told the man to leave, but he has refused.

Police say there is no indication that anyone else is in the room with him, but he could possibly be armed. Columbia Police says there is no direct threat to the public, and those in neighboring rooms have been evacuated.

We will provide updates as the situation develops.