Gamecock Park vaccination site to re-open Tuesday after being temporarily closed for rain

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with Prisma Health say they will re-open the COVID-19 vaccination site located at Gamecock Park near Williams-Brice Stadium on Tuesday. This comes after the site was temporarily closed, with appointments moved to Prisma Health Baptist Hospital on Monday due to rain.

“This pandemic has challenged everyone to be ready to adjust to a changing environment almost every moment, hour and day. The Prisma Health team has been doing that from day one, and we are so proud of every one of them. They stand ready to do what is necessary to serve our community even when it is not easy. Even with all the challenges, they continue to fulfill our purpose: Inspire Health. Serve with Compassion. Be the Difference,” said Dr. Saria Saccocio, Prisma Health Chief Medical Officer for Ambulatory Services and co-chair of the Prisma Health Vaccine Task Force.

For the latest updates regarding Prisma’s coronavirus vaccination effort, visit prismahealth.org/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine.