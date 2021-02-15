January 2021 was Very Warm – Again

Check out this post by @ZLabe. It shows the difference from average at each latitude on the earth. You’ll notice that Antarctica was slightly cooler than average, while the rest of the planet was warmer than average. But what really jumps out is the Arctic. It was roughly 15 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than normal. Yes, the north pole is in big trouble. Here’s his tweet.

“Temperature anomalies by latitude band for January 2021 – check out the #Arctic! [Plot shows zonal-mean surface air temperature anomalies, where latitude = x-axis (not scaled by distance). Data from @NASAGISS ”