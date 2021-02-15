Police standoff at Columbia hotel ends with arrest

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Late Monday night Columbia Police ended a standoff with a man barricaded inside a hotel room for around nine hours.

CPD negotiators were on scene at the InTown Suites in the Harbison area.

Managers of the hotel called 9-1-1 for police help around noon when the man refused to leave his room.

CPD says the suspect, 60-yr-old Robert McClain will be charged with pointing & presenting & trespassing after notice. Hotel management told to him leave after an overdue stay at the location.

Some hotel guests had been evacuated as a precaution, though CPD insisted there was no threat to the general public.

Around 10 p.m. CPD notified the public that officers safely went inside the hotel room, found the man and arrested him without any issues.