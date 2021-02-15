You can help a former Midlands law enforcement officer in his battle against ALS

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tacauma Lettsome, a former law enforcement officer in the Midlands, was diagnosed with ALS in March last year, and his family is asking for your help. They’re hoping for donations on their GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of his medical bills while he was in the hospital since the end of December.

Tacauma was allowed to come home just last week, and the family is in need of equipment to help him battle this deadly disease. Their goal is to reach $5,000.

To donate, visit their GoFundMe page.