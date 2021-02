COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This Saturday, Adams Northeast A.M.E. is offering free COVID-19 testing to the public. Tests will be administered at the church located at 409 Longtown Road in Columbia, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The church is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for the testing.

Officials say appointments and insurance are not required, but you must wear a face mask.