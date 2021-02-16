COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can donate blood to save lives at Columbia VA’s “Go Red” Blood Drive on Wednesday.

It will be at the VA on 6439 Garners Ferry Road, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with two blood mobiles in parking Lot 17A.

This event supports the American Heart Association’s signature “Go Red for Women” campaign, to support women’s heart health awareness and improve the lives of women globally.

The blood drive will also support local blood banks.

Officials say the goal is to get 50 units of blood.

Columbia VA is teaming with The University of South Carolina’s School of Medicine.

To schedule an appointment, please visit Red Cross’s website.