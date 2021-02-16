Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Leesburg Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle travelling along Leesburg Road. On Monday, authorities say a red 2015 Chevy four-door vehicle was travelling westbound near the intersection of Patterson Street when they struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the roadway.

Investigators say the pedestrian was taken to an area hospital, where they died on Tuesday as a result of their injuries.

Officials say the driver of the Chevy was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured.

The incident remains under investigation.