AP: South Carolina vaccine relief bill headed to McMaster’s desk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina lawmakers have agreed to spend up to $208 million to bolster coronavirus vaccination efforts across the state. The House on Tuesday approved a plan to put the money toward the costs of administering vaccines and testing, personal protective equipment and other expenses associated with the vaccine rollout. The proposal would also establish a vaccine allocation plan across the state’s four regions. Gov. McMaster’s office has said he plans to sign the bill. Lawmakers are still considering other ways to improve and change the state’s vaccine plan. That includes a hotly debated proposal to vaccinate teachers even though the state is still short on vaccine supplies for seniors.