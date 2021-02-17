Demonstrators gather at the Statehouse, voicing their opposition to the Fetal Heartbeat Bill

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina House lawmakers are discussing the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, which would prevent an abortion when a heartbeat has been detected, normally around six weeks. The bill has already passed in the Senate and could soon find its way to Governor Henry McMaster’s desk.

Meanwhile, demonstrators are gathering at the Statehouse to voice their thoughts on the legislation.

Governor McMaster says he will sign the bill.