Frozen Wind Farms Are Not the Big Problem in Texas

There’s been a lot of misinformation about wind farms in Texas being the cause of the rolling blackouts in Texas. Many power engineers are trying to set the record strait. Renewable energy has generally produced above 80% of its expected capacity during this big freeze. By far the biggest problem is the natural gas power plants. They have way under-performed. This situation is complicated. This freeze is extreme. This article does a good job at looking at what’s going on.

https://www.texastribune.org/2021/02/16/texas-wind-turbines-frozen/